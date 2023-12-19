Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is, without a doubt, one of the most awaited movies ever since the movie was announced. As the movie is scheduled to be released this week, the makers have released another track from the movie to build excitement amongst the audience.
Banda, the second and the latest track from the movie, introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, to the audience.
Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, this song showcases how the protagonist is soft at heart but would go to different lengths for his loved ones. This energetic number also showcases his bonds with his friends and the woman he loves.
The audience seems to love the track and here’s a look at what they think about it:
Listen to this track here:
We just can’t wait to groove our hearts out on this number!