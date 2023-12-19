Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is, without a doubt, one of the most awaited movies ever since the movie was announced. As the movie is scheduled to be released this week, the makers have released another track from the movie to build excitement amongst the audience.

Banda, the second and the latest track from the movie, introduces Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, to the audience.

YouTube

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, this song showcases how the protagonist is soft at heart but would go to different lengths for his loved ones. This energetic number also showcases his bonds with his friends and the woman he loves.

The audience seems to love the track and here’s a look at what they think about it:

OH MY GOD!!!! It's Diljit ft. SRK again 😭😍 I can not just wait to dance to this song in the theatre.. #Dunki https://t.co/xBEun7wHms — Anjali🥤 (@iamanjali16) December 18, 2023

WHAT A BANGER AND SRK X DILJIT ONCE AGAIN 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hYqAmosM6j — navi (@thoughtsofshah) December 18, 2023

srk x diljit is my entire brand brb while i make this my entire personality https://t.co/BxLT7EC9nY — ✨ (@kanthonyily) December 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

oh my goodness diljit this is 🔥♥️ https://t.co/xVafhy6FWB — Avonii (@avonii) December 18, 2023

Song Of The Year For Me 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/rQtsOBvquy — Main Hoon Don (@SRKIANS4EVER) December 18, 2023

Banda from #Dunki is the best song for me!!! — 𝑻𝒂𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂 (@sabrkro_jaan) December 19, 2023

Love this song ❤️‍🔥 iss gaane ne Mahal bana diya 🔥🔥 #Banda #Dunki

Excitement 📈 pic.twitter.com/ajAitvh9lP — Sharmin Mitu 👩‍⚕️ (@akther_dr) December 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

@diljitdosanjh love you for Banda song, too good!! — Kakarot™ (@__son__Goku) December 19, 2023

Tum Jo maang loge Dil, toh ye Jaan dega !!! Banda 🪄💕 — Priyam | Dunki in Theatres (@priyam1_raj) December 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Tum Jo Maang Loge Dil



Toh Ye Jaan Dega Banda ♥️♥️#Banda song on loop ♥️♥️ #Dunki — vishu ~ (@SrkVishu) December 19, 2023

Tum jo maang loge dil toh yeh jaan dega banda….vaadon ka iraadon ka aur apne yaaron ka yaar. Aur ek aur yaar @diljitdosanjh paaji ne is gaane mein jaan bhar di hai. Thank u and love u paaji for making Hardy a banda for everyone to love.#DunkiDrop6 – #Banda song out now! pic.twitter.com/WCh9UkUBe2 — Srk Universe Singapore (@SRKUniverseSGP) December 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Beautiful magic song Banda ilove you Hardy ❤❤❤❤❤❤ — forever srk king power (@Srk1960king) December 18, 2023

Banda 🔥 SRK ❤️ — Fateh.Sher🇬🇧Cheema (@FatehSher36) December 18, 2023

Every time I see something new for my Hardy the excitement inside me increases more,I really can't wait,I felt like I was going to cry right now when I thought about the day I finally will got to see Dunki🥺❤#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Banda@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/dp9AGi5rTi — SHAHD SRK (fan account) (@Shahd62336371) December 18, 2023

Listen to this track here:

ADVERTISEMENT

We just can’t wait to groove our hearts out on this number!