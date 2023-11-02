It won’t be wrong to state that we have all been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, and the moment we have been waiting for is now here because the teaser of the upcoming comedy-drama is here.

The movie revolves around an unlawful backdoor route, Donkey Flight, which immigrants use to enter countries like Canada, The UK and The USA. The teaser introduces us to four friends, who wish to visit foreign lands and embark on a life-changing journey.

The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It also features Dia Mirza, Dharmendra, Kajol and Satish Shah in supporting roles.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

We just cannot wait to watch this movie smash several records!