The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Warner Bros Pictures just dropped the trailer of Black Adam and we just cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

With a quirky mix of the modern and ancient world, the trailer showcases how the notorious anti-hero titular character, played by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, undergoes a sort of transformation until he wakes up and recounts his own dark history as a slave and how he's reborn as 'the god', after his son sacrificed his life for him.

This movie, which was long delayed due to the pandemic, is the eleventh film in the comic universe. The movie also features Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this long-awaited movie is slated to release on October 21, 2022. The spin-off of the cult favourite 2019 superhero movie Shazam!, the movie is based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

You can watch the trailer for Black Adam here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.