It would appear that The Rock is playing a cop for his new movie. He seems like a nice cop as well!

Oh come on, you actually didn't believe that, did you? I mean, you grew up in the 90s, saw him on TV laying the smackdown every week! You know the real Rock, right?

Well, if you fell for that, I don't blame you. That dude really looks like Dwayne Johnson. But it's actually Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields from Alabama, the cop who went viral for, well, looking like The Rock.

Internet's attention earlier this month when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page.

Here's a picture of them side by side, so you can draw your own parallels.

Meanwhile, Fields also said that people have compared him to Vin Diesel. He actually admitted to people calling The Rock and Diesel's baby!

I don’t want to disappoint anybody. It’s all part of getting involved with the community. I just plan on being me. I'll cut up. I'm a big cut-up. If it comes up and somebody says that, I'll play along. I really couldn't be anybody but me. I'm just glad I could be part of someone's happiness and laughter.

Well, weirder things have come out of Alabama. At least Fields is helping people in the community.