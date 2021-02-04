Over the course of human history, there have been many unexplained mysteries that have been lost to the sands of time. These incidents have never been solved, and most were thought to be lost causes.

One of these was the Dyatlov Pass incident, where 9 Russian hikers died in terrifyingly strange circumstances.

Between 1 and 2 February 1959, 9 experienced Russian hikers led by the group's leader, Igor Dyatlov, who were camping high in the freezing Ural Mountains ran out of their tents without any proper protection or clothing. It is not known what made them leave the camp, and their bodies were found some ways away.

While some died from the cold, others had injury marks. It is not known why they fled, or what exactly killed them. But their tent had been ripped open from the inside.

During the night, something made them cut their way out of their tent and flee the campsite. Two of the bodies were missing their eyes, one was missing its tongue, and one was missing its eyebrows. The investigation claimed it was a natural force that caused it, but several questions remained, and theories about the unexplained injuries ranged from infrasound-induced panic to military involvement.

Now, however, it appears the mystery has apparently been solved, all thanks to - wait for it - Disney's Frozen movie.

Frozen's animation technology helped Russian investigators solve this 'cold' case that had been baffling investigators for the past 62 years. According to NatGeo, Johan Gaume, who works at the Snow Avalanche Simulation Laboratory, was watching the film when he noticed the ways in which the snow moved onscreen. Gaume then obtained the animation code to run his own simulations on the impacts that avalanches would have on the human body.

They claim that this proves the longstanding theory that an avalanche resulted in the deaths of the nine hikers, as certain slabs can cause severe body trauma.

While this theory is still not the confirmed reason for the deaths, it is being considered as one of the most reliable ones over the years.

So when it comes to the mystery of this incident, it's lucky investigators didn't 'Let It Go'.