Programmers from Cannes, Berlin, Locarno and Sundance and others have join hands for 10-day-long festival called We Are One: A Global Film Festival. This will be streaming on YouTube from 29 May to 7 June.

The good news here is that four Indian productions have been selected for this festival. Among them is Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo!, Arun Karthick's Nasir, Shaan Vyas'. Two short films were also selected including Shaan Vyas' Natkhat and Atul Mongia's Awake.

Talking about this selection of movies, artistic director Smriti Kiran added,

Eeb Allay Ooo!, Natkhat, Nasir, and Awake, represent urgent, relevant and diverse aspects of India and the world. The apathy towards the migrant workers, the mindless devastation of communal violence, deep-rooted patriarchy, ideas of love and possession will find resonance across continents.

According to reports, Eeb Allay Ooo! will be streaming on 30 May at 4.30 pm for a 24-hour period. Natkhat will stream just once on 2 June at 4.30 pm.

Nasir will be streamed on 6 June at 7 pm and will be available for a week even after the end of the online festival. The same goes for Awake, which will be available for a week after its premiere on 7 June at 4.30 pm.

The event is organised by YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises to raise funds for the battle against coronavirus.