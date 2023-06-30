Ek Chatur Naar Kar Ke Shringar…Remember the iconic rap battle between Kishore Kumar and Mehmood in the 1968 film, Padosan where they pitted against each other? Featuring Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar, Mehmood, and Saira Banu, the popular track still remains etched in our memories even after several decades. All thanks to the greatness of legendary singers, Kishore Da and Manna Dey, lyricist Rajendra Krishan and music composer RD Burman.

Source: Make A Gif

But do you know that Ek Chatur Naar was inspired by three other songs? We have found a thread on Twitter that explains it all.

A Twitter page named The Paperclip (@Paperclip_In) shared the story behind Ek Chatur Naar on the micro-blogging platform. “A song created from three different songs almost 50 years ago that continues to charm us even today is quite a feat,” the first tweet reads.

Source: A still from Ek Chatur Naar

It wasn’t an original track but a ‘puzzle perfected with bits and pieces’ taken by Kishore Da from other compositions. For example, the lines ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Shringar’ were borrowed from Kishore’s elder brother, actor Ashok Kumar-starrer Jhoola, who sang the original track in the 1941 film.

It was also inspired by films, Sant Tulsidas (1939) and Ziddi (1948).

Check out the thread here:

Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to it:

Watch the song, Ek Chatur Naar here:

Recreation ho toh aisa ho, warna na ho! What an iconic composition it was. Isn’t it? I still croon it, do you?