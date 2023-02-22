Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom is so widespread and massive that it’s undeniable. And it’s pretty clear why. I mean, the acting, the love and respect he has for people, the fact that he’s the king of romance, yep, he’s definitely one of the most loved actors of our time. So, it’s obvious why this cute AF video of an elderly woman saying that her forever crush is Shah Rukh Khan is receiving so much attention.

Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush ! Hope this reaches him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yvelmf5qBq — Siddharth Amit Bhavsar (@musicwaalaa) February 21, 2023 Credit: Twitter

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan himself has replied to this adorable clip with an equally cute message in Gujarati.

Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023 Credit: Twitter

And here are all the lovely comments people have left on it. From doting on baa to calling this proof of how successful SRK really is, people have flooded Twitter.

