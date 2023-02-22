Shah Rukh Khan’s fandom is so widespread and massive that it’s undeniable. And it’s pretty clear why. I mean, the acting, the love and respect he has for people, the fact that he’s the king of romance, yep, he’s definitely one of the most loved actors of our time. So, it’s obvious why this cute AF video of an elderly woman saying that her forever crush is Shah Rukh Khan is receiving so much attention.
In fact, Shah Rukh Khan himself has replied to this adorable clip with an equally cute message in Gujarati.
And here are all the lovely comments people have left on it. From doting on baa to calling this proof of how successful SRK really is, people have flooded Twitter.
This is too cute for words!