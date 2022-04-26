The last 12 hours on Twitter have been crazy. And I don't use that word lightly. BIllionaire manchild Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and while he has vowed to keep it a safe space for free speech, Twitter users have a slightly different idea as to why he actually did it. 

Elon Musk
Source: Hollywood Reporter

See, Musk has adopted a habit of getting trolled for everything he's ever said or done and to be fair to the trolls, Musk does say some stupid Chad type nonsense. 

To be honest, bullying is bad and should not exist. But then again, billionaires are also bad and should not exist. So, IDK, do what you want to billionaires, they deserve it. 