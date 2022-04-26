The last 12 hours on Twitter have been crazy. And I don't use that word lightly. BIllionaire manchild Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion and while he has vowed to keep it a safe space for free speech, Twitter users have a slightly different idea as to why he actually did it.

See, Musk has adopted a habit of getting trolled for everything he's ever said or done and to be fair to the trolls, Musk does say some stupid Chad type nonsense.

Eleven digits to be a mod https://t.co/63ftP356lR — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) April 25, 2022

elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk to all those who don’t like him on this app after buying twitter pic.twitter.com/fzj5x00V90 — Kojo Darko🇬🇭 (@Joeybneba) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk is a 14yo gamergater trapped in the body of a balding divorced 50-something and somehow his fans think that’s the coolest thing ever.



He literally bought twitter to seem cool, huge “my dad owns microsoft and can get your xbox account banned” energy. — Xavier's Online 🏳️‍⚧️ (@xaviers_online) April 26, 2022

Elon Musk decided to spend $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter instead of leaving… rich ppl surprise me pic.twitter.com/zWBGzqO0OB — Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) April 25, 2022

Elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on Twitter is the kind of pettiness I signed up for haha — I.am.Polycarp🔥 (@Nyaberih_) April 25, 2022

hey @elonmusk i heard you’re buying your way out of being cyber bullied pic.twitter.com/PxG9OzUNCw — eclipsa 🧚🏻‍♀️🌙✨ (@finalfaerie) April 25, 2022

It's absolutely fucking wild that Elon Musk is throwing a bitch fit about getting divorced so he's just spent more money than my entire family will see in our entire lives combined to buy Twitter because he's getting bullied by nerds online. — Spar-kie (@Spar_kie) April 25, 2022

If Elon Musk buys Twitter and 1,000s of users trolled him every day, I wonder how long he would believe in a totally open platform and freedom of speech for every one? — Louie Gohmert's Bailiff (@GohmertS) April 25, 2022

elon musk fisrt order of business is getting rid ofall the anime avis who trolled him — draven (@PrayToSchierke) April 26, 2022

@elonmusk you got trolled bro. Thanks for the 40 billion. I couldn't have done it without @jack. Best chess partner in history. — Hackerman (@Sam26799643) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk paying 44Bs to buy Twitter because he was tired of getting bullied on here is a terrible villain origin story. — KB (@thatkblife) April 25, 2022

Elon musk is gonna get bullied off his own app, I’m calling it 🤠 — Evan (@evanelelephante) April 26, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Bullied Billionaire Elon Musk buys Twitter for 45 Billion dollars instead of logging off and closing eyes. — Crouching Tiger, Hidden Nigga (@KareeDonyel) April 25, 2022

To be honest, bullying is bad and should not exist. But then again, billionaires are also bad and should not exist. So, IDK, do what you want to billionaires, they deserve it.