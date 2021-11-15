Elon Musk is always in the news, be it calling rescuers, pedophiles or hanging out with accused pedophiles himself. His Twitter account is a gold mine of shitposting, powered by his superior intellect and sense of humour. Unlike his dad's alleged emerald mines of course, which were powered by apartheid.

Anyhow, now that we have established how much I care for Musk, allow me to reveal to you 16 reasons why. There are many more which I can't mention here due to legal boundaries. So dumb tweets, it is.

1. This aged well.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

2. Says the dude who hung out with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Elon Musk deletes tweet accusing diver in Thai rescue of being a pedophile. For those who missed it, here it is again pic.twitter.com/xQ0q22ee31 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 15, 2018

3. That time he supported Kanye West running for President of the United States.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

4. Here's Musk using his scientific prowess to downplay COVID-19.

There is considerable conflation of diagnosis & contraction of “corona”. Actual virality is much lower than it would seem. I think this will turn out to be comparable to other forms of influenza. World War Z it is not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

5. Wow, this could just be about tweets that haven't aged well at all.

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

6. Of course, you did, boi!

I put the art in fart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2020

7. And then there was a series of transphobic tweets about pronouns being difficult to read by a man who named his kid C3PO.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

8. And then some more.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

9. Elon Musk wipes $14 billion off Tesla's value with one tweet

Dude...I just lost $10k because of this tweet. Wtf is wrong with u — Elvis 🇺🇸 (@TradeLikeElvis) May 1, 2020

10. In case you are wondering what's wrong with the next tweet, well, it abbreviates to TITS. Because women in STEM have fewer problems to deal with

Am thinking of starting new university:

Texas Institute of Technology & Science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

He followed it up with this.

It will have epic merch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

11. He made an NSFW joke at a US Senator for suggesting that the billionaires should pay fair taxes.

Why does ur pp look like u just came? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

He made another vile joke at Bernie Sanders today for suggesting the same thing. There's something about billionaires not wanting to pay taxes, just can't put my finger on it.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

12. Boy, Musk really wanted those poor workers to come back to work, no matter if they died, didn't he? Man hates COVID-19 for very different reasons than the rest of us.

13. Yeah, we know how billionaires make money, we don't care. STFU and pay your taxes.

Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

14. And he likes to smoke weed. The problem is he thinks it makes him unique.

420 is ten times better than 42 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2020

15. Of course, he thought kids were immune. You can't make all that F*** You money without child labour.

Kids are essentially immune, but elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between kids & grandparents probably most risky. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

16. And that time he photoshopped his own face on The Rock, which was funny, to be honest.

Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019