Elvish Yadav has garnered so much support from his ardent followers, that literally anything he does becomes a topic of national interest. I want to comment on that, but let us leave that for some other day. Since this is news, it naturally has updates – here’s some of them.

Elvish was arrested by the Noida Police in case related to usage of snake venom as a recreational drug. This happened on March 17, and since then, a few of his friends have also been taken in by the police force.

This person named Ishwar is saying that he doesn't even know Elvish, so why is the police linking him with @ElvishYadav ?#ElvishYadav #ElvishAmry pic.twitter.com/oKdJqHytB2 — Saurabh🇮🇳 (@memes_ter_) March 20, 2024

In the wake of developments happening in the case, some revelations have been made by Elvish’s parents. Here they are:

Apparently, Elvish Yadav did not own the cars he flaunted in his videos. In an interview with Aaj Tak, his father said:

“He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars.”

He apparently also borrowed cars from his friends, carried out shoots and then gave them back. As per a source found by ETimes, Elvish has not admitted to the crime yet.

“During interrogation, Yadav did not admit to the crime… but we possess substantial evidence. For him, it was about projecting an image of swag or bhaukaal. He aimed to depict himself to his fans as someone who is fearless of law enforcement and can act as he pleases.”

If reports are to be believed, he also doesn’t own most of the land and property that is believed to be his.