Even though Elvish Yadav has been a YouTuber since 2019, he first appeared in the news for stealing flower pots from the G20 Summit in 2023. Yeah, that’s right!

After that incident, the man has been making headlines for all the wrong and absurd reasons and we have compiled all the recent times when he was. Let’s take a look.

1. When he was accused of supplying and using snake venom at a rave party.

In November 2023, he landed in trouble after he was associated with the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Later, after the police busted the party, an FIR was filed against him. In a new breakthrough in the case, the police confirmed that a forensic investigation has revealed that cobra and krait snakes’ venom was used in the rave party.

2. When he slapped a man and said he had no regrets because ‘main aisa hi hoon’.

Earlier this week, he got into a war of words with a fellow guest at a restaurant and slapped him during the argument in Jaipur. Then, he stormed out of the place. After the incident, he released an audio statement and defended his actions by saying that he slapped the man because he abused him first.

“There were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, and I went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main.”

Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav slaps a man in Jaipur@ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/k1viPbyqiv — chhavi avasthi (@chhavi_avasthi) February 12, 2024

3. When he called Kusha Kapila ‘Sasti Kareena Kapoor’ and she blocked him.

In a recent interview, when she was asked about the controversy when Elvish Yadav called her ‘Sasti Kareena Kapoor‘ during a roast video, she said that it was really wrong for him to compare her with the actor, as he didn’t get the actress’ consent before it. She also mentioned that after the incident, he wanted to be friends with her but she had already blocked him.

“What does this mean? Kareena Kapoor has not consented to this, first, ask her, she is the begum. How can you use her name anywhere? It’s wrong. Aapne meme nahi dekha, ‘Yeh Elvish hai ke aage koi nahi bol sakta’.”

4. When he was mobbed and almost beaten by the crowd.

In December 2023, the YouTuber visited Vaishno Devi in Jammu, with producer Raghav Sharma, where they got mobbed and almost beaten up by the crowd. Reportedly, a journalist had asked him for a picture, but he refused. This left the man enraged and he grabbed the producer by his collar. Elvish Yadav apparently ran away from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

#ElvishYadav and #RaghavSharma confronted and Almost beaten by person in Karta Jammu, ELVISH ran away to save himself pic.twitter.com/rHPkodB548 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 22, 2023

These are just a few recent ones, but he has been involved in many other controversies ever since he became famous.