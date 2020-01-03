Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has taken off to Delhi after she celebrated the New Year with her mother in Jaipur.

Though the actor tried keeping her visit to India on the down low, photographer Viral Bhayani shared a picture of her while she was waiting in a queue at the Jaipur airport. She is said to have taken an Air Asia flight to the capital.

This is not the first time Emilia is visiting India, in August this year, she shared pictures with her Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie. She shared an incident saying that they were “robbed blind by monkeys” on their trip.

She wrote in a post,

NAMASKAR India. NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayas this is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true.

Last time Emilia was seen sharing the screen with Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas. The film enjoyed a good run at the box office and earned more than $100 million worldwide.