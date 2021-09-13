With the announcement of the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend, all eyes are now on the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, September 19.

Have a look at the shows that have bagged the awards and must be in your binge watching list!

1. The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit set during the Cold War era follows an orphaned chess prodigy as she battles addiction on her way to becoming the world's best chess player. This show has been the star of the Emmy's bagging the following awards: Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Period Costumes, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score).

Watch it on Netflix

2. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian is a new Star Wars series that follows a lone gunfighter after the Empire falls. The show won Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score).

Disney+Hotstar.



3. The Good Lord Bird

The Good Lord Bird starring Ethan Hawke is a teenager who joins an abolitionist on a holy crusade to end slavery. This series bagged the Outstanding Main Title Design Award.

4. WandaVision

Wanda and Vision are a married couple with two children living in a sitcom-style suburban environment. These superhumans have won many awards in their honour: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Bridgerton

The royal Bridgerton family, have garnered love as well as an award in their name. Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling award has been given to Bridgerton.

Watch it on Netflix

6. Pose

Pose focuses on New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming drag ball culture scene. this series has won Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling, Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.



Watch it on Netflix

7. Space Explorers

In Space Explorers, viewers witness the lives of both new and veteran NASA astronauts firsthand. It has bagged the Outstanding Interactive Program award.

Prime Video.



8. Calls

The story told in the form of a series of interconnected phone calls has won the Outstanding Motion Design award.

Watch it on Apple TV+.

9. Mare of Easttown

In Mare of Easttown, Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a small-town Pennsylvania investigator, investigates a local murder. The series bagged Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) award.

10. The Crown

Portraying the life of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown has won Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Watch it on Netflix

11. Ted Lasso

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is recruited to coach an English soccer club in order to spite her ex-husband by the team's owner. This comedic series has won Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series award.

Watch it on Apple Tv+.

12. Lovecraft Country

In the 1950s, a young African-American explores the United States for his missing father. Lovecraft Country has won Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series award.

Watch it on Prime Video.

13. Queer Eye

Queer Eye is a television show that follows a group of gay professionals. It has won the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award.

Watch it on Netflix

14. Love, Death + Robots

This American adult animated anthology television series has won Outstanding Short Form Animated Program, Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) award.



Watch it on Netflix

15. I May Destroy You

This British drama television series has won Outstanding Music Supervision award.

Disney+ Hotstar.



