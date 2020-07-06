It was an emotional moment for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara was released today.

Based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green, Dil Bechara is a story about love, life and death.

All of those being very sensitive topics for Sushant's fans since his demise.

And while the entire trailer is special, there is one dialogue in particular which has struck a chord with people.

These lines take on a whole different meaning in the context of what happened to Sushant and people have been pointing that out on social media.

This Dialogue from #DilBecharaTrailer is heartbreaking when he says "Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai, hum decide nahi kar sake par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar skte hai" #DilBecharaTrailer #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/64BX47PLV8 — Pratik Vaibhav (@PratikVaibhav18) July 6, 2020

This dialogue tho 🥺🥺❤️❤️💫💫#SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara am I crying or am I crying? pic.twitter.com/H0OshBpwIr — Rutuja Bhosle (@aspiring_ruru) July 6, 2020

"Zanm kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi kar sakte but jeena kaise hai ye hum decide kar sakte hain"

Heart ♥ Touching dialogue of the Movie.#DilBecharaTrailer

You will be missed always #SushanthSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/XTY6dCAeKu — Abhishek Sharma (@Abhishe91995488) July 6, 2020

This dialogue in #DilBecharaTrailer Broken heart



"Janam kab lena hai, marna hai, ye hum decide nahi kar sakte, par kaise jeena hai ye hum decide kar sakte hai"



Love and will always love and miss you #SushanthSinghRajput — Kangana Ranau.t (@Kanganaa_) July 6, 2020

This movie is going to be such an emotional ride.