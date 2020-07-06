It was an emotional moment for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara was released today.

Based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars, by John Green, Dil Bechara is a story about love, life and death.  

All of those being very sensitive topics for Sushant's fans since his demise.

And while the entire trailer is special, there is one dialogue in particular which has struck a chord with people.

These lines take on a whole different meaning in the context of what happened to Sushant and people have been pointing that out on social media.

This movie is going to be such an emotional ride.