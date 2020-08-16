MS Dhoni, the beloved former captain of the Indian national team, took retirement from all forms of international cricket yesterday.

And just like that, the entire country went into a state of despair. Despair that only gets increased by the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, the person who brought Dhoni to life on-screen.

Brilliantly, at that. Sushant became Dhoni. He mastered the nuances and the essence of the emotion Mahi is, for India, and not for a moment let us feel like he was playing a character.

3 years of #msdhonitheuntoldstory 💥

I got up this morning and looked at myself through your eyes, and then looked back at you, with everything I understood I was.#selfmusing 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/MM42S3r2nP — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 30, 2019

Who would have thought that a few years down the line, Sushant will be no more?! MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will always be in our hearts, though, as one of his best works, and whenever we miss seeing Mahi play on the field, it will be the first thing we switch to.

The internet also shared pictures of the two, together, on an emotionally heavy day.

The real dhoni leaves the cricket 🏏 and the reel dhoni leaves us .....💔💔 Mahi @msdhoni you will be missed in the field....and sushant @itsSSR will be missed in the world... much love to both of you ..😘😘❤️🌺#SCMonitoredCBI4SSR #DishaAndSSRCaseLinked @arnabofficial7 pic.twitter.com/VwGObVI4q1 — Nikita Sinha (@tweetwith_nikki) August 16, 2020

He did his very best for this film!

And left a print of his face in front of Dhoni's face. Whenever I hears Dhoni, Sushant comes in front of me 1st. I am watching your movie in loop. Baby💔 :')#GlobalPrayersForSSR https://t.co/G3SFvS0WaG — Jeet🦋 || (@Here_forhim) August 15, 2020

Such a beautiful combination of both the startling champions 💫✨ both are an epic soul ❤️ and irony is that now both have taken retirement from their work in diff ways 🙏🏻#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR @msdhoni @shwetasinghkirt @anky1912 @republic https://t.co/0R1M4kZ67a — Anisha (@anisha20041998) August 16, 2020

Whenever I hears the name Dhoni, Sushant's face comes in my mind. 💔 :')#GlobalPrayers4SSR #SSRInsaafSawaal2ndVersion — Jeet🦋 || (@Here_forhim) August 15, 2020

I started respecting Dhoni more because Sushant portrayed him so beautifully.



He might've played a character for many of you but for me it was Sushant's dedication, his dreams that I resonated with.



I don't want his teachings to go in vain, I'll hold onto them forever🦋💫🌈🌌❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV2jaguW2p — Ayush | thedrawingknight🦋 (@thedrawingknigh) August 15, 2020

Sushant, today Dhoni announced his retirement.. i bet you if you were here you wud hve posted something about him...💔💔



Its an end of an era with you two gone!!!💔💔 pic.twitter.com/xlZucJiDXQ — @[email protected]🦋 (@amunKahl0n) August 15, 2020

Sushant literally lived the character of Dhoni. He would have said something today for sure 💔 — Anam 🦋💥💫☇ (@SpoookyAnam) August 15, 2020

People should always remember the REEL Dhoni pic.twitter.com/UcGLaRZurM — autumn. 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@nank48547053) August 15, 2020

“Returning back to intnl side by performing good in IPL, winning World T20 final with a six and then retiring”



Could’ve been the best story for the sequel of MS Dhoni’s biopic. But neither do we have Sushant to play his role nor the story.



Life is hard. https://t.co/UgNQ1x71KD — Mahesh (@KLMahesh17) August 15, 2020

Sushant is gone, the untold story won't be told anymore..Dhoni won't play now, no new chapters to be added to the story.. — …Ʀ∞paℓ… | #ThankYouDhoni 💙 (@itzme_roopal) August 15, 2020

No one can play #Dhoni better than you, Sush. You lived Dhoni. The journey of Passion, Hardwork, Success, Struggle, Pain, & you both related with each other.



Also Lot of things running in my mind, but short of words to write.



SUSHANT : The Perfectionist💫❤#GlobalPrayesrForSSR https://t.co/z1zXxd6qZX — Archie Agarwal | 🦋💫 Justice for SSR 🦋 (@_rchie0425) August 16, 2020

2020:



-Sushant who played MSD is no more!

-M S Dhoni retires! Why, JUST WHY?😩 pic.twitter.com/gWbGjmhhTM — krithika✩ (@krithika_shukla) August 15, 2020

What a sad year. Real Dhoni retired and Sushant Singh Rajput, the reel Dhoni, died #MSD — Ra_Bies 2.0 (@Ra_Bies) August 15, 2020

This is too much to take.