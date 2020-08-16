MS Dhoni, the beloved former captain of the Indian national team, took retirement from all forms of international cricket yesterday.

And just like that, the entire country went into a state of despair. Despair that only gets increased by the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput, the person who brought Dhoni to life on-screen.

Brilliantly, at that. Sushant became Dhoni. He mastered the nuances and the essence of the emotion Mahi is, for India, and not for a moment let us feel like he was playing a character.

Who would have thought that a few years down the line, Sushant will be no more?! MS Dhoni: The Untold Story will always be in our hearts, though, as one of his best works, and whenever we miss seeing Mahi play on the field, it will be the first thing we switch to.

The internet also shared pictures of the two, together, on an emotionally heavy day.

This is too much to take. 