Dhurandhar 2026 fan theories and speculations are the Internet’s bread and butter right now, and we definitely can’t sleep without a good meal.

But this new batch of fan theories may have ATE in reality!

Among 2026’s most watched Indian releases stands Dhurandhar: The Revenge, guided by filmmaker Aditya Dhar (yes yes peak detailing ke final boss). Online whispers grew louder when a detail surfaced, that the Tamalli Habibi gentleman Emraan Hashmi was named in lead roles on Letterboxd, though character specifics stayed hidden.

That single entry stirred energy across forums, turning focus sharply elsewhere. Could he embody the elusive figure known only as ‘Bade Sahab’?

The Letterboxd List Mentions Emraan, Arjun & …

Back again on the Letterboxd listing are actors seen in the original movie, Ranveer Singh among them, alongside Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi appear once more. (Haan nahi hai Akshaye Khaana, that’s what the rumours up until now, nahi bhai mai kaha ro raha hoon).

Also listed is Yami Gautam, possibly showing up briefly. What stands out most, though, is the presence of Emraan Hashmi, about whom little has been shared regarding his part!

Almost immediately, viewers spotted the change, and speculation followed without a sparing one single moment. Momentum built on forums like Reddit, spreading through online spaces as people questioned if Hashmi was indeed set to play the central villain.

But wait, public editing permissions on both IMDb and Letterboxd open cast entries to change by anyone. Confirmation of Hashmi’s role remains absent from official channels and doubt was noted by several followers too, who advised restraint around the rumored disclosure. A single comment reflected broader sentiment: major reveals would not be risked via openly editable websites.

So, What Do Fans Think?

Following Rehman Dakait’s demise, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza’s pursuit of retribution resumes in Lyari. Confrontation looms between Hamza, embodied by Ranveer Singh, and Major Iqbal, rendered by Arjun Rampal.

Also drawn into the tension is a cryptic presence called Bade Sahab. Though mentioned frequently in the prior installment, his face remained unseen and this absence sharpened mystery more than any reveal could.

(It was a real “main nahi dikhaunga” moment from Golmaal 3, but here contrary to Johnny Lever there, the string remains with Aditya Dhar).

Mystery deepens with the release of the sequel’s teaser as revenge drives Hamza forward, while unseen forces begin to surface indirectly through not-so-subtle hints.

Fans believe Hashmi’s screen presence and past performances make him a strong candidate for the role. One Reddit user wrote, “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it.” Another commented, “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented. I watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was, of course, magnificent).”

Though emotions run high here, confirmation stays unverified but it is possible that Emraan Hashmi just decides to SLAY again after Bads of Bollywood and Haq. Kya streak chaalu hai sir ji ki!

A High Stakes Movie Release And Box Office Competition

Not that anyone needs a reminder, but Dhurandhar reached 1300 crore worldwide, securing its place as the second top-earning Hindi movie. Following that wave, the next chapter prepares to step forward. Scheduled for cinema release on March 19, it moves into competition, as Yash’s broad-reach action project, Toxic, arrives the same day.

“I Think Yalina Will Turn Pregnant & Die..” And Other Crazy Fan Theories Ft. Dhurandhar 2

Let’s leave the casting to Dhar saab, because we have more important things to do.

Which is, creating fan theories for self-entertainment and because, duniya mein abhi kam crazzy hai na pehle 🙂

One user believed that,

“I feel like Yalina will die in part 2. Hamza will find himself in a dilemma to choose between her life and his cover. If he saved her then his cover will be blown so he will have to let her die…

Kinda like breaking bad where walter let Jane die…

This will be so heartbreaking for hamza coz afterall she was not personally responsible for any of the wrongs towards India.”

To which another added a bout of masala with,

“To make it more tragic, they will show her to be pregnant.

Kinda like Godfather, where Michael’s first wife dies in a car blast in Sicily.”

Another Bade Saab theory came in,

“1. The bade sahab or final person will be killed by Hamza, to keep the heroic optics of the film going.

Hence it can’t be Dawood as he is still alive.”

Very much contrary to this opinion, another one wrote how it was very obvious that Dawood is in fact Bade Saab,

“Well it was quite clear about Dawood being Bade Saab when Aslam was retrieving the drugs. Who could be the one dealing in drugs in Pakistan and being able to bankroll 26/11 besides Dawood?”

And btw, people are not letting Ranveer Singh out of their colourful imagination too. About him, they think that,

“Hamza will come back to India.” or

“Jokes aside i feel Hamza will fake his death at the end after killing Major Iqbal.” or

“Hamza apna kiya karaya uzair pe daal dega.” or

“Hamza gets hailed a hero for trying to save rehman and becomes a local fav of lyari, uzair isn’t as strong a leader as rehman was so most probably hamza will take the control of crime world while making uzair the face of political party (he will be like a puppet in hamza’s hands). He will get arshad pappu blamed for murder and then we might see that infamous football scene.”

And of course, people were quick to pick on the single wire that choirs between Uri and Dhurandhar,

“Hamza will rise up the ranks and become very powerful and respected among the baloch community aswell. Side by side they will show Jaskirat’s origin story, how his family might have been killed in Punjab riots and when he went to take revenge he must’ve been in his early twenties, when in jail he was undertaken in his wing by ajit doval who trained him and eventually sent him as a spy.”

But wait, people also think that Hamza’s love interest Yalina may not die just yet,

“What if she too is Pakistani asset?

Check how was mobile placed when his dad was meeting with Aslam!”

While all these theories seem probable right now, only one would be true. And frankly, we can’t wait to see which one it is. Deep down, we are all Dhurandhar Paglus.