After the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans have been eagerly awaiting the last film the actor shot. In a recent statement, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that the film will premier on the OTT platform on 24th July.

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role alongside Sanjana Sanghi. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the YA novel, The Fault In Our Stars by John Green.

We are humbled to be able to play a small part in sustaining the legacy of a fine actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. In celebration of his life and his extraordinary work, Dil Bechara will release directly on digital this July.

- Mr. Uday Shankar, President – The Walt Disney Company APAC

The film will be made available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers as an ode to the actor's legacy.