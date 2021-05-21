Engineering as a career choice has a whole fan club in our country. Whether that's desi parents, or kids who see attaining the degree the path to ultimate stability. But some of the most famous people we know chose different paths even after having an education in engineering. Curious? Read on to know more.

1. Biswa Kalyan Rath

A graduate from IIT Kharagpur, Biswa Kalyan decided to drop working in anything related to his field and transitioned to his passion of being a professional comic in 2014.

2. Vicky Kaushal

The heartthrob was in fact an engineering student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai. By the end of this under-grad, he knew he didn't want to pursue the career any longer. And that was that, the moment a cute actor and celebrity was officially in the making.

3. R. Madhavan

R Madhavan is a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Madras! Bet his batch mates, seniors and juniors talk about him and tell everyone stories of how they often saw him walking around campus, like a good engineering student.

4. Sonu Sood

The actor-cum-humanitarian is a pass out from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering (YCCE), Nagpur with a degree in electrical engineering!

5. Kartik Aaryan

Reportedly Kartik Aaryan's mom had said that the only way he could ever pursue acting was if he finished his degree in engineering. Cut to a few years later, and now he's a graduate in Biotechnology, from D. Y. Patil College of Engineering. Now that's what we call determination.

6. Amol Parashar

This IIT Delhi graduate went on to become an actor post getting his degree, and how! From his roles in films such as Rocket Singh to TVF Tripling and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, he has done a solid acting job! Reportedly, the 238th Jee rank holder was an active participant in his college theatre society and learnt a lot about the craft during that time.

7. Kriti Sanon

The Luka Chuppi actress is a graduate of Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Uttar Pradesh, specifically in the field of Electronics and Communication. She debuted with a Telegu film, and then entered Bollywood.

8. Ameesha Patel

Although Ameesha Patel didn't graduate with a degree in engineering, she did initially choose an undergrad program in biogenetic engineering. But after two years of studying the subject, she switched over to economics. The actress is a graduate of Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.

10. Taapsee Pannu

The Pink actress has a degree in Computer Science Engineering from the Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. How very cool!

11. Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor had achieved an All India Rank of 7 in the Delhi College of Engineering Entrance Examination in 2003. He went on to study mechanical engineering but dropped out in his third year to pursue his passion for acting.

12. Jitendra Kumar

The TVF celeb is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur, and that too in the field of civil engineering. He was quite popular among the drama society in college, which is what ultimately led him to an acting career.

13. Kader Khan

Very people know that Kader khan was a professor of civil engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Byculla before he began his acting career. How very inspirational, guess there is no right age to start your dream job!

14. Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao

The southern actor is a graduate in the field of Automobile Engineering. He got his degree from the College of Engineering, Guindy, USA, after which he went on to do an MS in Automobile Engineering from Eastern Michigan University.

15. Karthik Sivakumar

Tamil films' actor Karthik Sivakumar did his graduation in mechanical engineering from Crescent Engineering College, Chennai. And then pursued Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York.

16. Prasanna

Another well-known south films' actor, Prasanna was studying engineering at Saranathan College of Engineering, when in his second year, he cleared an audition for a role in Manirathnam's Production. He decided to discontinue his degree and pursue his passion, and then, there was no looking back.

17. Karthik Kumar

Former Tamil actor turned stand-up comedian, Karthik Kumar has an education in chemical engineering from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering, Chennai. How is it that most of these engineers end up becoming comedians, huh?

18. Ritu Varma

The Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor is a graduate in engineering from Malla Reddy Engineering College, Hyderabad. Reportedly, she used to bunk her classes quite a lot, but still managed to score well on exams! We have an all-rounder folks.

19. Kanan Gill

I guess everyone knows of Kanan Gill and his educational background. The stand-up comedian is a graduate of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT), and worked as a software engineer before finally making the career switch.

This is how you know you're a desi - you decide to get a good education and then pursue your passion!