You probably will have happy tears in your eyes after reading this. This dubbed version of the Bollywood movie Dhadkan is all we needed to watch. A Twitter user shared the English version of this mega romantic movie and, it's going viral. 

No doubt Dhadkan was a blockbuster during its time. We still listen to its iconic wedding songs and, this movie did make us all cry at some stage in our life.  

Source: India times

There are many Bollywood movies dubbed in various languages, and this word-to-word translation of the movie has turned a romantic story into a comedy drama. The video was available on Venus movies Youtube channel since 2016, which has 11 million views now. 

This Tweet by Richa is surely loved by many, with over 54,000 views and some hilarious comments. 

Many netizens also shared some more dubbed clips from the movie. 

No offence to the movie, but this dubbed version truly was hilarious. 