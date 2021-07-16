You probably will have happy tears in your eyes after reading this. This dubbed version of the Bollywood movie Dhadkan is all we needed to watch. A Twitter user shared the English version of this mega romantic movie and, it's going viral.

No doubt Dhadkan was a blockbuster during its time. We still listen to its iconic wedding songs and, this movie did make us all cry at some stage in our life.

There are many Bollywood movies dubbed in various languages, and this word-to-word translation of the movie has turned a romantic story into a comedy drama. The video was available on Venus movies Youtube channel since 2016, which has 11 million views now.

This Tweet by Richa is surely loved by many, with over 54,000 views and some hilarious comments.

So apparently there is an English dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased 😭😭😭😅😅😅😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K5fY2ESTe9 — Richa 🦦 (@RichAhhhhhhhhhh) July 13, 2021

Many netizens also shared some more dubbed clips from the movie.

We are destructors. Like dev. Hum khush rahen ye ho nahin sakta aur baaki log khush rahen ye hum hone nahin dete. Simple. — Mubarak (@mubarak_1106) July 15, 2021

LOL! In that case, yeh lo, mujh se toh 5-10 minute se aagay dekhi nahi gayi 😭😅😂🤣 https://t.co/HkTEm8JHfF — Richa 🦦 (@RichAhhhhhhhhhh) July 13, 2021

I haven't watched this movie, but now I have a reason to.. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 15, 2021

Cringing SO HARDhttps://t.co/QDVGmhou96 — Mutaher Khan (@MutaherKhan) July 15, 2021

Bizarre how much like A Suitable Boy this feels. https://t.co/j0hjFeKiOS — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 15, 2021

I am burning with intense Sunil Shetty vibes after this revelation pic.twitter.com/ORo5o44KVx — Shashank Shrestha (@shashankji) July 15, 2021

I haven't seen this movie yet, but now I'm gonna watch the English dubbed version first — sab maya hai (@The_A_Word_) July 14, 2021

Background music reminds me of chota bheem — Madhurao (@raomadhu_13) July 15, 2021

Sorry for ruining your childhood nostalgia 🙏🏾😅😂 — Richa 🦦 (@RichAhhhhhhhhhh) July 13, 2021

No offence to the movie, but this dubbed version truly was hilarious.