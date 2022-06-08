English Vinglish is one of the finest Bollywood films of the decade. It had released in 2012, and 9 years later, the film is still relevant, heartwarming and frankly, incredibly inspirational. And Sridevi as Shashi Godbole was an integral reason the film garnered so much love!
In the film, we see Shashi rediscover herself after years of being disregarded by her husband and children. Especially for her lack of fluency in English. This was a story about how she goes on to learn the language in order to equip herself better in the ways of the world.
She goes on to say what I think is one of the most beautiful parts of her monologue. Shashi says that sometimes couples drift apart, communication gaps develop, insecurities heighten and that it can be difficult to support your partner through a time like that.
Also, it's pretty darn hard to forget Shashi's closing lines. They're sad yet, absolute eye openers. Shashi defines family in her last few lines.
But ultimately, it led to them becoming aware of their insensitivity. And it makes the audience understand what being and having family truly means!
Clearly, she gets her point across in the most loving way possible!
You can watch the whole speech here.
