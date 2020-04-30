There's nothing more satisfying than biting into a solid mystery movie - the suspense, the suspicion, the surprise - damn I love that shit! Few things come close to a well made mystery movie, and with all the time we have on our hands, it'll be nice to add a little excitement to our lives. Here's a list of some great mystery flicks to get your thrill on.

1. Knives Out

2019's Agatha Christie-inspired whodunit was an ensemble bonanza that really hit the spot. A dysfunctional (to put it lightly) family try to solve the mystery of their murdered patriarch, helped along by a detective with a disarmingly American accent. There was so much room for error in this movie, and thankfully, none of it manifested. Agatha would be proud.

2. Murder on the Orient Express

A 2017 offering, this time actually based on one of the most popular and enduring murder-mysteries of all time. Regardless of how many times it's been done, the high-budget production and the star cast still make it worth a watch. There's something strangely alluring about old-timey trains too.

3. Murder Mystery

Forget the critics, this film is a blast to watch if you just feel like hanging loose. Yes, there's not much cerebral activity involved, as you can tell from the name, but that's the charm. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who must clear their name of a murder they didn't commit while on a European vacation - there's charisma, laughs, and it's generally a fun time.

4. Sherlock Holmes 1 and 2

Guy Ritchie films always retain a certain charisma and elegant suave that are only possible with English accents. Add Robert Downey and Jude Law to the mix, and you've got mystery gold. Again, it's not overtly brilliant, but both the films are highly immersive and well-produced. Plus, there's all that cool steampunk stuff people love.

5. Gone Girl

Based on the book by Gillian Flynn, this Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike starrer made waves when it first released - there's some pretty shocking bits in there after all. The main takeaway was that relationships are tough business, but good entertainment. It's definitely more serious than some of the other movies on this list, in a darkly comedic kind of way, but it's still a damn good mystery movie.

6. The Illusionist

One of Edward Norton's finest performances, this romantic mystery film is a moving, fantastical tale tying together illicit love with the wonders of magic. In 19th century Vienna, a magician played by Norton strives to secure the woman he loves, but cannot have due to the rules of society, using his skills as a - you guessed it - illusionist.

7. The Usual Suspects

This neo-noir mystery film is a classic, and it honestly never gets old. The ending's been spoofed, parodied, and straight up copied so many times it's ridiculous, yet all its charm returns as soon as you start watching it again. The story follows 5 criminals being interrogated by the police following a heist, and just who the mastermind really is.

8. Crooked House

Another film based on an Agatha Christie novel, this 2017 movie didn't get the kind of popularity you'd expect considering the cast - it's got Glenn Close for god's sake! Crooked House follows a detective trying to solve the murder of, yet again, a wealthy patriarch of a dysfunctional family. This premise never gets old!

9. Mystic River

A police officer investigates the murder of a young girl. Her father and 2 of his childhood friends have their lives torn apart in the process, as things from decades ago start coming to the surface. It's based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane.

10. Gosford Park

Set in 1932, this film sees the collision of lives and classes as wealthy aristocrats gathered for a party in a country house attempt to solve a murder within the manor. They servants and masters work together to wring truth from the knot of deceit. It stars the inimitable Maggie Smith.

Agatha Christie - eat your heart out!