If you spent a considerable amount of time (read live) on the internet then there is no way you've missed this Tamil number that has crossed over 60 million views in less than 20 days.

Enjoy Enjaami, by Dhee ft. Arivu is a catchy, feet-tapping number with an import message behind it. Shot surrounded by nature, the song is about land labourers, acts of violence against Dalits, taking nature forgranted and existing alongside nature that came before us.

Across the river banks, and on the fertile fields, our forefathers have sung through their life. The lakes and ponds belongs to the dogs, foxes, and cats too.

The song is heavily influenced by Arivu's grandmother, Valliyamma's very own journey. She was a bonded labourer, shipped to the tea plantations of Sri Lanka and when she returned to India, she was landless. She spent her entire life with nature, working on land and never got any of it to her name. She even makes an appearance towards the end of the video, clad in a beautiful silk saree.

I planted five trees, nurtured a beautiful garden. My garden is flourishing, yet my throat remains dry.

The song's title can be interpreted in different ways. Yeh Thaai means 'mother' in Tamil and was interpreted to form Enjoy (celebrate) and Enjaami, comes from En Saami, meaning my sir, my dear, a term used by land slaves to refer to their landlords.

Twitter users, including celebs, can't stop gushing over the song:

Watching the enjoy enjaami video again and damn, the details for the flowers in the hair tho pic.twitter.com/3w3laplYZU — Hari (@harishansath) March 19, 2021

It’s only one year in and we already have a song of the decade contender. Going to take something extraordinary to knock Enjoy Enjaami off the perch. I’d be shocked if this doesn’t pick up a Grammy. Joy, transcendental joy this song is❤️ https://t.co/cYbnax66Fz — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) March 24, 2021

#EnjoyEnjaami is one song that deserves all the national and international awards ! Can't get it off my system !! Composition, lyrics,music, voice plus the mind-blowing visuals ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Yaseen (@squatphysio) March 23, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan's comment on Enjoy enjaami video ❤ pic.twitter.com/GDDMGAnueb — Heisenberg (@Urgoddamnryt) March 17, 2021

Pretty late to the party but damnnnnn everything about this screams ART!!! Massive respect to everyone involved. This is a new high for Tamil/ Indian music. Take a bow👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #EnjoyEnjaami ❤️@Music_Santhosh @talktodhee @TherukuralArivu https://t.co/7F83KYiP9N via @YouTube — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) March 23, 2021

Accidentally wakes up at midnight 3 'O clock and

"Enjoy Enjaami" keeps on running on my mind 🙄. — F.Sarah (@_Sarah_Saleem) March 23, 2021

The greatest achievement of @TherukuralArivu's Enjoy Enjaami is that kids are listening to it. I hope these kids discover our ugly past and how it shapes the present tyranny and oppression.



Bravo! Arivu. ✊ — Suman Kumar (@sumank) March 23, 2021

Watch the full video here:

