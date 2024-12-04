If you have ever been on the internet for the past year, you will have an idea that Taylor Swift was and still is on her historic tour – The Eras Tour. After 149 shows in 50+ cities spanning 5 continents for over 600 days, The Eras Tour is finally set to conclude in Vancouver on 8th December, 2024.





Screaming, Crying, Perfect Storms are what most of the Swifties must be feeling right now (including me). More than just a tour, The Eras Tour has definitely become an iconic moment in the history of pop culture, a living and breathing love letter from Taylor to her career and fans, a magic that will ‘Long Live’!

From sharing friendship bracelets and rain shows to causing earthquakes and boosting economies, The Eras Tour has certainly made history. When I personally look back at The Eras Tour, it has been a journey full of surprises, announcements, bond with Tay Tay, spectacular performances, and Easter Eggs, something that we Swifties can never get enough of. Since the tour is almost to an end, here are 13 moments from the tour that will remain iconic for eras to come!

When Travis Kelce Became The Karma

No swiftie can ever forget this one OH-MY-GOD-WHAT-DID-SHE-JUST-SAY? moment during the Buenos Aires show in November 2023. Taylor who is currently dating the NFL Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, took the entire fandom in a wow, when she replaced her lyrics in Karma song from the Midnights album from ‘Karma is the guy on the screen’ to ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs’.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Announcement

The Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) surprise announcement is the next big moment of The Eras Tour, when she revealed the re-recording with 6 vault tracks is available on July 7. Showing the new cover of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on May 5, 2023, it is the next re-recorded album after Fearless and Red. Taylor is re-recording all her albums after her controversy with Scooter Braun and The Big Machine Records.

Prince Williams And Royal Multiverse Of Taylor-ness

Guess who all are also Swifties? The Royal Family!

In a completely another multiverse, The Eras Tour was a witness to very special guests – Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, who attended the London Show on June 21, 2024. But what was also not on our Bingo Card was Prince William celebrating his 42nd birthday by dancing to the tunes of Taylor’s Shake It Off.

We got Prince William grooving to players gonna play play play before GTA 6 !

The BIG REPUTATION Outfit Change

This is my personal favorite. Taylor had spectacular outfits for every era and surprise songs, which changed every then and now. But since the start of the show, Reputation remained the only era that had no outfit change, indicating that she is yet to release re-recordings of Reputation and Taylor Swift (Debut) albums and claim her reputation and name both back after the controversy. But, but, in our wildest dreams, we didn’t expect Taylor to get a new reputation body suit. So when she walked onto the stage of the Miami show on October 18, the crowds could feel the flames on their skin. Is it a hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is here?

Paul McCartney In His ‘Swiftie’ Version

The Beatles Legend also joined the list of certified swifties when he joined the London show at Wembley Stadium on June 23. Grooving to the song But Daddy I Love Him from Swift’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, the 82-year-old was enjoying his time with fellow Swifties. A very wholesome moment, indeed!

1989 (Taylor’s Version) Announcement

Looks like Taylor has developed a knack for announcing her albums in front of a crowd and watching them go wild. After Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the 34-year-old announced the release of the next re-recording of her album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on the Los Angeles Eras Tour show on August 9, 2023. It has 5 vault tracks along with the 16 songs from the original album!

Debut Of The Tortured Poets Department In The Tour

Another personal favorite is the Paris show which saw the debut of the set of the newly released album, The Tortured Poets Department. While the fans were still soaking the double album announced on April 19, 2024, during the Grammy’s acceptance speech, Taylor yet surprised them by performing songs from the new album at The Eras Tour. Paris was the first city to witness the performance of But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man That’s Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart which are now a part of the setlist.

Surprise Songs That Felt Like ‘Electric Touch’

Surprise songs were one of the best parts of the 3-hour-long tour, where Swift performed the songs that weren’t part of the setlist. Most of them were mashups, performed on the guitar or the piano, but some were so amazing, that it has left a mark. Each swiftie has a personal favorite but mashups like The Bolter x The Getaway Car, You Are On Own Your Kid x Long Live, Labriynth x This Is Me Trying, Mary’s Song x So High School x Everything Has Changed, and the most recent Cassandra x Mad Woman x I Did Something Bad have been really amazing. Feel free to drop yours in the comments!

Fleabag And The Priest Running To Groove In ‘Style’

Oh, what a day it was for Fleabag X Taylor fans to be in the London show on June 23, 2024. The Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott were spotted attending the Eras Tour, but what was more iconic was when both the stars were leaving and Taylor’s Style from 1989 album started to play. Like everyone else, Andrew couldn’t hold it back and dragged his co-star back to the VIP tent, making it much more relatable for any concertgoers. Well, that is justified Andrew, because you should never go out *during* Style

The Chemistry Between Florence And Taylor Swift In Florida Performing Florida!!!

As Swifties predicted, Taylor had to perform Florida!!! in Florida – because why not? But what we didn’t expect was Florence Welch to be there during the performance. The pair performed the song live for the first time in London, what made Florida’s performance more special was a sweet moment between Taylor and Florence where she was seen embracing her head and then hugging her. Florence and Taylor had collaborated for Florida!!! in The Tourtured Poets Department.

Travis Kelce’s Debut Performance

ADVERTISEMENT

This has to be the HIGHLIGHT of the entire tour. Who had thought that Taylor would bring her boyfriend, Travis, a football star on the stage, quite literally! Travis made his debut, not as a star but as an accomplice of the skit on London’s third and final night of the London Show. He was a part of the transition skit before the performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart. The football star carried the singer in his arms to the center of the stage and then applied some makeup to prepare her for the act indicating that she had to get ready even if she had a broken heart. The duo has some really really adorable moments and the Internet was bursting with reactions and videos, and it felt so high school, omg!

Taylor Lautner’s Back Flip

The Taylor- Taylor-Taylor meet was really cute when the ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor Lautner joined the singer Taylor Swift on the stage. Premiering the music video of I Can See You in the Kansas City show, Taylor Lautner (the actor) did some backflips on the stage. And they also recreated the Spidermen pointing toward each other meme too and shared it with their fans!

Kam N Saunders’ And His Moves During Bejeweled Performance

The credits are also due to Kameron N. Saunders, the backup dancer for the Eras Tour. Kam has been a fan favorite for multiple reasons, from slipping during the acts to his sassy responses during the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together performances. But his moves during the performance of Bejeweled from Midnights make the whole place shimmer. You just have to look at it

Bonus: The Eras Tour Movie Release

All along, Taylor had known that she was performing one of the most important tours, both for herself and her fans. The Eras Tour embodies the decades of her career and songs close to her, but concerts were merely a thing that could be enjoyed once – that’s the beauty and sad part about it. However, sadly not everyone could afford it nor every city was on that list (Indian fans crying in the corner). But Taylor understood this, both from the point of view of her fans and her business, and released ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour‘ film on 13th October 2023. Having all her sets from the tour and a few acoustic collections, except The Tortured Poets Department, she gave her fans a lifetime treasure to watch The Eras Tour at any point in their life and enjoy the memories made.

The Mastermind: What’s Next

Known for her Easter Eggs and little hints, Taylor is about to end the tour in a few days. While fans speculate a lot of things including the release of the TS12 album, Reputation TV and Debut TV release, or a behind-the-scenes documentary, we know Taylor certainly has something remarkable to mark the end of this era and start the next one. After all, she is the mastermind and has never disappointed us with her surprises.