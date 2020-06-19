Beating movies like Da 5 Bloods, Magnetic, etc., Polish erotic thriller, 365 dni (365 Days) has topped Netflix's most-watched list for the week.

This, despite having a score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, basis 335 user ratings. The critics' score is at 0%

Based on a novel of the same name by Blanka Lipińska, the film has earned the moniker of being the 'Polish 50 Shades of Grey' on social media.

The story, about a mafia lord who kidnaps a woman and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him, appears to be even less logical and more problematic that Anastasia and Christian's love story. But the romantic scenes are apparently hotter than the heatwave India is famous for.

Clearly, the heart (read: hand) wants what it wants.

All images from Netflix, unless specified otherwise.