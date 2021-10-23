Time and again Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has proved that she is one badass woman who would not let anyone and anything affect her.

Recently the actor posted a few topless pictures of hers on her Instagram profile.

The pictures didn't go well with a certain section of netizens who flooded her Insta feed with derogatory comments.

The actor, like always shut down the trolls with her response in an interview. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Esha said:

It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, ‘Waah bhai, kya body hai!

Responding to people who hold women responsible for promoting rape with their outfit choices, she said that it's people's mentality that needs to be blamed not the clothes.

In the same interview Esha opened about turning a deaf ear to trolls. She said no matter what she wears, people will always have something to say.

Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, ‘Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!’ When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me ‘plastic beauty’. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup.

Love the way how she never lets trolls control her choice of outfits and actions.