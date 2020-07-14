A month after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a close friend of his and fellow actor, Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartbreaking note.

Rhea spoke of Sushant turning into a shooting star and how the galaxies would’ve welcomed a greatest physicist like him with open arms.

The two were reportedly in love and were set to star in a film together. The actor poured her heart out in this note that will leave you misty-eyed.

You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.

Rhea ended the note with a simple statement of them being eternally connected.

You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.

Read the full post here:

Sushant will always remain a part of our lives with his work and the legacy he has left behind.





If you or someone you love are suffering from depression, suicidal thoughts or just need someone to talk to remember that help is just a phone call away. Encourage them to reach out to the following helplines in India. BMC mental health helpline: 022-24131212 (available 24X7), Vandrevala Foundation: 186-02662345/180-02333330 (24x7) or AASRA: 91-9820466726 (available 24X7).

