A month after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a close friend of his and fellow actor, Rhea Chakraborty shared a heartbreaking note.
Rhea spoke of Sushant turning into a shooting star and how the galaxies would’ve welcomed a greatest physicist like him with open arms.
The two were reportedly in love and were set to star in a film together. The actor poured her heart out in this note that will leave you misty-eyed.
Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore. I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms . Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond
Sushant will always remain a part of our lives with his work and the legacy he has left behind.