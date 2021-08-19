The Eternals are finally here and while they might have not stepped up to Thanos, they will be taking on something far worse, far more powerful.

Marvel has finally dropped the first full trailer for this cosmic blockbuster. And yes, it answers most of the questions people had after they watched the teaser. But it also gives rise to a lot of other questions, mostly about what is coming to plague this planet this time.

The trailer also introduces us to the whole squad this time: Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

People have already begun to go crazy on Twitter since the trailer released

GEMMA CHAN AS SERSI AND ANGELINA JOLIE AS THENA SUPREMACY #Eternals pic.twitter.com/5MrbSn7KWy — Ren (@wandasolsen) August 19, 2021

Chloé Zhao’s #ETERNALS is going to be a masterpiece. It’s going to change the CBM genre forever. pic.twitter.com/Kt30Rbo0Wz — 𝐄𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐄𝐑𝐀 (@eternalwhitman) August 19, 2021

thena materialising that spear and shield was one of the most pleasing things i have ever witnessed #Eternals pic.twitter.com/VhfvDdA5lf — talya (@CLlNTNATS) August 19, 2021

You can watch the trailer here: