On June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput lost his life to suicide; something which has started a huge debate on nepotism in the film industry, and especially Bollywood.

Speaking on the topic, his Dil Bechara co-actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that even he has been a 'victim of nepotism'.

In a chat with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai for The Indian Express, he said:

Nepotism in its purest form is something that even I have been a victim of. But nobody's interested in that. Businesses work like that. I am not going to take names but somebody's dad has rung up and said don't take him, take him in the movie. All that happens and it has happened to me.

Saif said that there are many ways in which nepotism manifests itself and favoritism is one of them. Adding that it is something that has made him suffer too.

And while the actor seemed pretty convinced about it, people were not too impressed with the oversimplification of the concept at convinience.

Saif soon started trending on Twitter and here are some of the reactions:

Saif Ali Khan says that he has been a victim of nepotism. It's like Akash Ambani saying he has been a victim of wealth. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali khan said He was A victim of nepotism..... #SaifAlikhan wud b like.. pic.twitter.com/XDt45eMMa6 — Bella Ciao (Chai)😜 (@punjabiii_munda) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan says he is a victim of nepotism. It's like a Marwadi guy saying i am a self made man after joining his dad's business. — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali khan complaining about nepotism is like : pic.twitter.com/iSthGKnJNw — भानुप्रताप सिंह (@1998Rishu) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan claimed to be a victim of nepotism



Meanwhile* pic.twitter.com/cg3QdKkT4C — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan says he's a victim of nepotism.

My reaction pic.twitter.com/9k5TaajGm3 — Sumit (@SumitMi02880332) July 2, 2020

*Saif Ali Khan is a victim of nepotism*

Meanwhile public:- pic.twitter.com/tKrIvaIuNe — Funtastic (@FUNTA_SINGH) July 2, 2020

When son of Nawab of Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore(relative of Rabindranath Tagore) Saif Ali Khan says he has been a victim of #nepotisminbollywood pic.twitter.com/8o3QMEJLNx — Akash Aggarwal (@aakkashaggarwal) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali Khan says that, he is the victim of nepotism...



*Meanwhile, people be like : pic.twitter.com/8UA9lkECPt — 🎑Himanshu Seth🍁 (@tereMaalKaYaar) July 2, 2020

Saif Ali khan complaining about being a victim of nepotism is equivalent to Rahul Gandhi complaining about not getting opportunity in indian political scene. Same same! — dextro (@Dextrocardiac1) July 2, 2020

When Saif Ali Khan Says ,

He is an Victim of Nepotism.

Audiences: pic.twitter.com/NvtfO9VxdB — RaFi (@IamRaaFii) July 2, 2020

Since there seems to be confusion about this, nepotism is defined as: 'The practice among those with power or influence of favouring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs'.

So now, if someone's family also enjoys the similar power, not getting projects can be termed as many things but not nepotism.