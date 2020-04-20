Once the lockdown began in India, DD National decided to re-run some of its best classics produced over the years. This includes the dramatisation of the epic Ramayan, which has viewers from every generation hooked on.

However, fans of the show began complaining that several important scenes from the show were cut. Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharti was quick to respond though, saying that this was not the case.

So it's abridged Ramayan being shown by DD. The dying scene of Ravana had a heavy philosophical import. It was shown as if he was knocked dead by an arrow. — Mohan Krishnan (@pv_mk) April 19, 2020

Hello @DDNational please don't cut scene

U r giving us opportunity to understand our iconic #Ramayana then why this

How will it help us to understand each n everything about each Character of Ramayana.

We want to watch whole Ramayana — Rashmi trivedi (@Rashmitrivedi10) April 19, 2020

There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production. — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020

The rerun, which garnered 170 million viewers in its first four episodes is being heavily criticised for its alleged editing. The viewers accused the channel of editing Raavan's killing scene, and the scenes between Raavan and Lakshman, which were allegedly cut from the telecast.

The beauty of our epics are the many stories, side-stories and interpretations. Not every nuance can possibly make it into a single television script but perhaps leaves the door open for future productions https://t.co/od8HaoBANs — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 18, 2020

After the last episode of Ramayan aired on Saturday night, the slot will be now be filled by Uttar Ramayan at 9 PM from Sunday onwards.