In the time of social distancing, DD has given us the perfect reason to stay indoors - by bringing back the Diwans. Yes, the favorite family sitcom of every 90s kid, Dekh Bhai Dekh is back on DD National.

Your favourite comedy show #DekhBhaiDekh is back on @DDNational everyday at 6 pm, starting from today. You can also watch it on our @newsonair App. Download the App now - https://t.co/sB5e198kIy #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W8HWZ87oI0 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) April 1, 2020

The ensemble starcast included Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, Vishal Singh, and Nattasha Singh. And it was one comedy that the whole family could truly sit back and enjoy.

Singing Iss rang badalti dunia mein, kya tera hai, kya mera hai! on repeat now.