Disney+ Hotstar's latest spy saga Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story has every ingredient that makes it realistic and not an OTT action-drama. The story takes us from espionage to sexpionage, and the actors' solid performances are the cherry on top.

While amidst the action, love and suspense, there was one character that grabbed our eyeballs. Aishwarya Sushmita aka Karishma, who is on a venture of honey-trapping Indians and passing confidential information to the other side.

Aishwarya Sushmita, a model-turned-actress, has made a stunning debut as Karishma in Special OPS 1.5.

Born on 12 July 1994, she originally hails from Darbhanga, Bihar. She earned her bachelor's and master's degree at the University of Delhi.

Aishwarya kick-started her career by competing in the Miss India pageant, which she entered through Campus Princess. She was screened out of Delhi and travelled to Mumbai. She was in the top six of the participants after a week of training, and she opted to pursue a career as a professional model.

Post that she competed in and won Kingfisher Supermodels 3, which was a turning point in her career. She was even offered the opportunity to participate in the 2016 Kingfisher calendar shoot.

Additionally, Aishwarya is also a skilled badminton player!

Aishwarya has been absolutely stunning and powerful in this prequel and we can't wait to see how she further unfolds her talent on screen!