Netflix's new series, Lupin, is totally addictive.

Based on one of the many exploits of Arsène Lupin, the gentleman burglar, the show stars Omar Sy in the lead role and has enchanted the viewers with all the tricks and disguise.

If you are wondering who Arsène Lupin is, read on.

Lupin is a fictional character created by French author Maurice Leblanc in 1905 in response to Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

The character was first introduced in a series of short stories. The first short story The Arrest of Arsène Lupin was published in the magazine Je sais tout.

In a June 1906 story, Sherlock Holmes Arrives Too Late, the author introduced Sherlock Holmes to Lupin. At that time, Arthur Conan Doyle objected to the name and it was changed to Herlock Sholmes.

The Sholmes character appeared in a few more stories later.

Known as the master of disguise, everything about Arsène Lupin is addictive. The audacity, style and sophistication with which he commits theft make him a true gentleman burglar.

Despite being on the other side of the law, Lupin was never harmful for the innocent and poor. But the rich and powerful people feared his mischief, and rightly so.

Those who've read the adventures of Lupin know that he doesn't steal for material gains, but for the thrill that comes with it.

Leblanc wrote 17 novels and 39 novellas featuring Lupin. He also appears in stories written by several American, Japanese, and French authors, as well as several film adaptations. His character has also been radically reimagined several times since creation.

Thanks to Netflix's Lupin, the thief-cum-gentleman in his trademark top hat and monocle, is now on everyone's mind.