If you're an ardent fan of the show Kota Factory, then it's safe to say that you love its cast.

And if that is the case, then let us fuel that fandom and give you a little something to read up on to get to know the star cast of the show better. Take a look.

1. Mayur More AKA Vaibhav Pandey

Mayur More did his Bachelor's from Mumbai and debuted with the film Fattack in 2014. He then appeared in Umrika in 2015 and the show Crime Patrol as well. The actor then proceeded to be in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016), Gachchi (2017), Khajoor Pe Atke (2018), Idra (2018) and Chidi Balla (2018).

2. Jitendra Kumar AKA Jeetu Bhaiya

An IIT Kharagpur pass out, Jitendra Kumar had been actively involved in acting since his college days and that eventually led him to work with The Viral Fever. His most notable series have been Kota Factory, The Bachelors: season 2, and Panchayat. But, the actor has had some seriously impressive roles in films as well. Because come on, remember Gone kesh, Shubh Mangal Zayda Savdhaan and Chaman Bahaar?

3. Ranjan Raj AKA Balmukund Meena

Ranjan Raj is one example you can tell your parents about if you have dreams that aren't exactly stereotypical. The actor hails from Arwal, Bihar, and decided to drop out of IIT once he realised his dream to be an actor. Ranjan's been a part of projects such as Shuruaat Ka Interval (2014), Rustom (2016), Chhichhore (2019), Bala (2019), InMature (2019) and Helmet (2021). And the news is that we'll now be seeing him in an upcoming TV series, College Diaries, directed by Prem Mistry.

5. Alam Khan AKA Uday Gupta

Alam Khan began his career with shows such as Chak Dhoom Dhoom and Chhote Miyan Chapter 3. And then went on to do television shows such as Confessions Of An Indian Teenager, Hamari Devrani, Chhoti Bahu and Mahabharata. Evidently, the actor has grown a lot. Of late we've seen him in projects such as Laakhon Mein Ek, Chaman Bahaar and Freaky Ali.

6. Revathi Pillai AKA Vartika Ratawal

Revathi is from Mumbai and has been in web series such as Special Ops and The Interns. Apparently, the young star considered being an automobile engineer at some point but ultimately decided to become an actor.

7. Ahsaas Channa AKA Shivangi Ranawat

Ahaas Channa began her acting career quite early. She debuted with the film Vaastu Shastra at the age of 5. Then she was seen in films such as My Friend Ganesha, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Phoonk. But apart from films, the actor has been on TV shows and web series such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, MTV Fanaah, Oye Jassie, Best of Luck Nikki, Girls Hostel 2.0, Hostel Daze and The Interns.

8. Urvi Singh AKA Meenal Parekh

Apart from Kota Factory, Urvi Singh has appeared in projects such as Butterflies (2020) and The Great Indian Wedding (2021). While simultaneously also doing commercials for brands such as MAAC India and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

9. Vaibhav Thakkar AKA Sushrut Patel

Vaibhav Thakkar has done two animation films, Mahayoddha Rama (2016), Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka (2019) to be precise.

10. Rajesh Kumar AKA Gagan Rastogi

We all know Rajesh Kumar from the Sarabhai show and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. But apart from this, he's done uncountable television shows, some of which are Shararat, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka and Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. In terms of films, the audience has seen him in Neeli Chatri Waale (2014) and Student of the Year 2.

11. Harish Peddinti AKA Bablu

Harsh Peddinti is both a writer and actor and has done projects such as Hostel Daze (2021), F.A.T.H.E.R.S. (2017), Awkward Conversations with Girlfriend (2020) and Baap Baap Hota Hai (2021).

We hope you have a lot to discuss with your other Kota Factory fan friends after reading this.