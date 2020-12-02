Recently a video went viral of a man arguing with a police official during the farmers' protest. This man in the video was misidentified as an English speaking farmer. Since then the video has gained a lot of attention. But who is this man in the video?

This said man in the video is not a farmer but a renowned Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu. He is one of the celebrities who has expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers.

The actor has emerged as a part of these protests against the government's farm laws, ever since they were passed in September this year. He has been present continuously at Shambhu Barrier protest site in Haryana since the last two months.

Actor-cum-activist Deep Sidhu is at Kundli border. He led protest at Shambu border for nearly 2 months. pic.twitter.com/WSHQJW1pNL — Sensitive Singh (@PunYaab) November 28, 2020

But who is Deep Sidhu?

According to sources, Deep has studied law and after completing his studies he participated in modelling contests like Kingfisher Model Hunt and Grasim Mr India after which pursued modelling for a while. However, after participation, he went back to practising law and worked with corporations like Hammonds, Disney, Sony Pictures and Balaji.

After this, Sidhu stepped foot into acting at the age of 31 with a film titled Ramta Jogi. He got proper recognition in the Punjabi film industry with the critically acclaimed and commercial 2017 hit Jora: 10 Numbaria. The sequel to the film Jora: Second Chapter was released in March 2020. He is also close to BJP MLA and actor Sunny Deol.

Why is Sidhu getting recognition in these protests?

The actor's use of quotes by Martin Luther King and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in his speeches has gotten people's attention.

However, the actor has been receiving a lot of flak from people. Many have been criticizing him and have pointed out that he is trying to further his own agenda and politics and is using the ongoing protests as a crutch. Not just that, people are pointing out his close association with BJP MLA Sunny Deol for whom he was campaigning for last year in 2019. Right-wing supporters have also labelled him as a terrorist and a Khalistani supporter.

We hope the government hears the actor out and takes decisions accordingly.