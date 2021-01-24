Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot today in Alibaug, and photos from the wedding festivities have already begun surfacing on social media.

Though the two are family friends and were dating for quite some time before they decided to get wed, they've kept their relationship mostly private.

Daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal, Natasha and Varun first met at the Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai, where they were batchmates. Though they'd known each other since school, they started dating much later in life.

However, Natasha Dalal is certainly no stranger to striking the perfect look for the red carpet.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Natasha moved to New York to pursue her graduate degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute Of Technology.

After graduation, where she gained a 'first-hand experience of the international fashion industry', Natasha moved back to India in 2013 and started her own design house, NATASHA DALAL.

The Natasha Dalal Label, which started with semi-formal and formal dresses, has today branched into Indian wedding and bridal wear, including couture bridal wear, with a studio in Juhu, Mumbai.

In recent years, Natasha has continued to grow her brand and her designs have been endorsed by various celebrtities. And on the personal front, she finally shared the spotlight with Varun Dhawan, as the two decided to go public with their relationship.

Now, they're all set to tie the knot today, in a private ceremony reportedly being attended by only 50 of their close friends and family. As per reports, the wedding will take place at The Mansion House in Alibaug.