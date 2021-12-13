Harnaaz Sandhu is a name that is being talked about in almost every Indian household at the moment. Sandhu is the winner of the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant and apart from being a fierce advocate for women's rights, she's brought a sense of pride to India for bringing the title home after 21 years.

The 21-year-old was born in Chandigarh and began modeling at quite a young age, winning the Miss Chandigarh title in 2017

The Miss Universe winner has also done a considerable amount of work for the betterment of women in our society while assisting her mother at health camps by addressing the topic of women’s health and menstrual hygiene.

In fact, she seems to have drawn a whole lot inspiration from her. In her official bio, she's said that her mother "broke generations of patriarchy to become a successful gynecologist and led her family." And these powerful words, alone, show us all where she comes from and what she truly stands for.

Apart from this, she's been actively working with Smile Train India to bring a brighter future to children born with cleft lips. Harnaaz Sandhu is a model by profession and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in public administration.

A 'closet singer', she has already shot for two Punjabi films, Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange, both of these will be releasing in 2022. She even talked about how she's inspired by actor and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra.

Even before winning the title though, Harnaaz had a lot of faith in herself and her abilities. She wrote a heartfelt note in an Instagram post with the Golden Temple in the background thanking her supporters with the utmost gratitude and respect.

Faith is unseen. It’s felt. It’s the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re-live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that I’m grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I’m already a winner. I have you all. See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale!

- Harnaaz Sandhu

In her official bio she also mentioned that she loves yoga, cooking, horse riding, dancing, playing chess and writing couplets in Punjabi! How very cool right?

Sandhu joins Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen, to become the third person from India to win the Miss Universe title.