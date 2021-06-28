Rashmika Mandanna, the actor who won our hearts with her roles in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, is prepping for her Bollywood debut.

The actor, seen predominantly in Telugu and Kannada language films made her debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, when she was just 19. However, it was her role in the 2018 rom-com film, Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Devarakonda that made her a household name.

The 25-year-old has over 18 Million followers on Instagram, the country crushing on her, and we know exactly why.

Not only is she immensely talented, Rashmika also has a bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature. She won the Clean & Clear Times Fresh Face of India title in 2014 and later went on to win La Mode Bangalore's Top Model Hunt 2015, Season 2, which lead to her shift from modelling to films.

It shouldn't be this easy to look that good.

The year has proven to be a rather iconic one for Rashmika as she made her Tamil acting debut with Sulthan, opposite Karthi. She has also begun shooting for several Hindi films, including Mission Majnu, where she co-stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra. And Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

The internet can't stop gushing over her and neither can we.

Time to bask in the glow of Rashmika Mandanna.