If you have watched the American-Indian coming of age series, Never Have I Everyou'd know that Devi along with her struggles and experiences was a very relatable character to desis all across the globe.
If you're someone who's smitten by Devi's persona and can't help but wonder if the talented Maitreyi Ramakrishnan a.k.a Devi is anything like the character she plays IRL, here's everything you need to know about her:
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan isn't actually a first-generation Indian-Canadian, she comes from a Tamil Sri Lankan descent.
Born and raised in Mississauga, Ontario, this 18-year-old was nurtured by refugee parents who moved to Canada after the civil war in Sri Lanka. Ramakrishnan identifies as a Tamil-Canadian instead of a Sri Lankan because of the war.