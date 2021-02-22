After spending over 4 months in the Bigg Boss house, Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of season 14, while Rahul Vaidya was named the season's runner-up.

Dilaik, who entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla, is a well-known TV actor who first appeared on the show Chotti Bahu, in 2008.

Since then, she's steadily made a place for her self in the Hindi TV industry and been a part of popular shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc.

After Chotti Bahu, it was her role as a transgender in Shakti that made her a household name.

Dilaik originally hails from Shimla and was even crowned Miss Shimla in 2006. An alumnus of the St. Bede's College, Shimla, Rubina went on to win the 2008 Miss North India Pageant as well.

Apart from TV shows, Rubina has also starred in the short film, Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor, which was directed by her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Dilaik and Shukla, whose love story actually started on Instagram, tied the knot in 2018 after three years of dating.

Love is the strongest emotion humankind has ever experienced. And I have blossomed in his love. I am extremely fortunate to share my life and create memories with Abhinav, as he not only nurtures me but celebrates my flaws with pride.

- Rubina to Indian Express

Rubina and Abhinav have been married for over two years, and in fact, entered the Bigg Boss house together.

However, Shukla was evicted earlier, after 130 days in the house, whereas Dilaik survived the entire 143 days.

And right from the start, the 33-year-old had caught the attention of the audience and even the seniors, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan, who predicted her win in the second week itself.

Throughout her stint on the show, Rubina became one of the most loved contestants because of her fierce attitude. Whether it was standing up for the transgender community, threatening to leave the show, or getting into the season's biggest fight with Kavita Kaushik, Rubina was not a contestant you could easily ignore.

But clearly, it all paid off in the end. What a journey, indeed!