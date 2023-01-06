Lately, Tata group-owned Air India has witnessed uncomfortable passenger encounters that have led to a ruckus for other co-passengers. We had two humiliating incidents that occurred on the Air India flight that created a furore among the people for all the right reasons.

Reportedly, Shankar Mishra who was inebriated on the flight allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on a female co-passenger on board from New York to Delhi last November.

ADVERTISEMENT The second incident reported on December 6 was another drunk male passenger allegedly urinating on a blanket of a female passenger on the Paris-Delhi flight.

High time Air India engaged a full time Urologist to deal with Urinary incontinence and other bladder issues.

The number of passengers peeing on co-passengers is increasing at an alarming pace! — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) January 6, 2023

Following these appalling incidents on the Air India flights, people have questioned the airline’s credibility in tackling such dire situations. People are strongly disapproving of Air India’s way of handling the two incidents.

One of the incidents that took place on November 26, only came to light when a female passenger in her seventies wrote to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group. She said:

The crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation, and I had to advocate for myself throughout, waiting for long periods of time to get a response. I am …distressed that the airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident.

ADVERTISEMENT The #AirIndia staff are not capable of handling small problems what happens if they have to deal with terrorist????? The old lady must sue Air india — Cletus Dsouza (@CletusDsouza6) January 5, 2023

It is a shame air india pilot vetoed and refused to give the lady, on a vacant seat in the first class and made her sit on the same seat. So the segregation of class you fly in has become more big of a deal than humanity, safety and dignity of people. #shameonairindia #AirIndia — Yash Raj Joshi (@YashRajJoshi3) January 5, 2023

As of now, Air India has issued a 30-day travel ban on the man who exposed and urinated on an elderly woman on the New York-Delhi flight in November and an FIR has also been filed under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Hey, no big deal if male passenger walks up to woman in business class, unzips his fly, exposes himself and urinates on woman: Air India https://t.co/Xc8vc1NTrC — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) January 4, 2023

#AirIndia will only ban you from the airline for 30 days if you piss on someone in their flight. That's a goooood deal!! — virender singh (@virendersingh17) January 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Big deal! Give her first class flights for life – n that too will not make up for the trauma this woman has gone through! And we thought we would see a new improved Air India with Tata taking over — Dilnaz Anklesaria (@Dilronx) January 6, 2023

30 days? This looks some kind of joke. Urinating on co-passengers is not a big deal for Air India it seems. Good going 👍 — Anamika Singh (@ana51ngh) January 4, 2023

I think that all airlines should immediately stop serving alcohol especially on flights to India. An aircraft is not a bar! Maybe one glass of wine per person, if at all. Rest needs to be stopped. I’ve had my own harrowing experiences. @DGCAIndia @JM_Scindia @airindiain #AirIndia — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) January 6, 2023

The accused, Shankar Mishra who worked at Wells Fargo is now fired because of this incident and the company issued a statement saying:

Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them.

ADVERTISEMENT The Air India ‘pee-gate’ incident has turned into a PR nightmare and has also triggered a lot of memes on Twitter. Following this disgraceful incident, Delhi police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), which stops him from leaving the country.

Air India is a joke. A man urinated on a woman on the flight and they did nothing. Imposing a 30 day ban is insult to injury. This is a case of public indecency, assault, and sexual harassment. There needs to be stricter punishment, this is a criminal activity.



Name & shame him. pic.twitter.com/Dqrp0Ln9Wt — Satvik Sethi (@sxtvik) January 4, 2023

The reports also claim, the lady initially rescinded her request of getting the man arrested and the two passengers appeared to have sorted out the issue. The matter is under the guidance of the internal committee now.

It’s infuriating to know he was allowed to walk away from this incident in the first place.

Know more: Dear Desi Men On Planes, You Can’t Pee On People. Thank You.