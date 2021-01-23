Netflix's latest release, The White Tiger stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao. However, the star of the film is Adarsh Gourav, the actor who plays the white tiger himself. At the frontline of this film that talks about India's poverty and class-struggle, is this 27-year-old singer-actor who makes a mark.

Born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and raised in Mumbai, you may have spotted Adarsh in Rukh, Madly, Mom, Leila, Die Trying and Hostel Daze. His most memorable role being the teenage version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Rizwan Khan in the movie, My Name Is Khan.

He was also a part of various advertisements for Cadbury, Nescafe, Airtel, Nokia, Dominos and Hotstar before his breakthrough role.

Adarsha has spent some time at The Drama School in Mumbai and has been studying Hindustani classical music for nine years, a man of many talents.

His love for music definitely sets him apart. He was a frontman for metal and rock band named Oak Island. Though the band discontinued, they were featured on the show MTV Indies – Never Hide Sounds. He also did some playback singing for music veterans like Illayaraja and Sukhwinder Singh.

We can't wait to watch more of Adarsh on the screen, we hope to catch him singing in his next film.