Let's be honest, you could love Bigg Boss or hate it, but you can't ignore it. With every season, we get to see new faces and the face of Bigg Boss season 13 was undeniably Asim Riaz.

Asim was a lesser-known face in the industry until his stint in Bigg Boss. In fact, it was said that after Sidharth Shukla, it was only Asim Riaz who had the chances of lifting the trophy.

Asim's full name is Asim Riaz Chaudhary. He was born on 13th July, 1993 in Jammu. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School in Jammu and has a graduate degree in Marketing.

His father is a retired IAS officer in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. His elder brother, Umar Riaz is a doctor.

He found this passion in the world of modelling and acting and to pursue a career he moved to Mumbai.

He has been featured in many popular TV commercials such as the Numero Uno, Blackberry’s, B’lue, Royal Enfield, and many more. He also managed to grab a small role in the Varun Dhawan's movie ‘Main Tera Hero.’

He entered the reality show, Bigg Boss as a small screen actor with a low profile. Soon, he became one of the strongest contenders beating eminent TV personalities like Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Paras Chhabra. On the show he also fell in love with his co-contestant Himanshi Khurana.

He also did a music video with that himanshi khurana after their 'romance'.

Well he didn't win the trophy but surely won our hearts. Hoping to see more of Asim on our screens!