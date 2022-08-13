Once upon a time actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be in relationship but the former couple allegedly broke up before making it official. It was way back in 2018. According to Pinkvilla, after two years, there were reports that both of them blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Cut to 2022. Urvashi has now brought back the gossip of their alleged affair in a recent interview and since then it's a social media war between her and Pant. Let's delve into their story:

1. Urvashi Rautela claimed that Rishabh Pant once waited for her in hotel lobby

In an interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar for Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi narrated an old incident about the time when "Mr. RP" tried to meet her in Delhi and waited for her in a hotel lobby. Without revealing the identity of the man, Urvashi said:

In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and came back in the night and quickly I had to get ready because, you know, that girls take a lot of time to get ready. So Mr. RP came and was waiting in the (hotel) lobby like he wanted to meet. I had already spent 10 hours and was so tired that I dozed off. When I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I told him jab aap Mumbai aaoge tab hum milenge.

- Urvashi Rautela

2. Urvashi Rautela added that when they finally met, there were paparazzi all around

In the same interview, Urvashi also claimed that when both of them finally met each other in Mumbai, they were surrounded by paparazzi. Here's what she said:

Mumbai aaye, mile, and bahar aate hi poore paps and all woh sab drama ho gaya and the other day it became such a big news.

- Urvashi Rautela

3. Rishabh Pant slammed Urvashi Rautela for her interview and called her "behen"

After Urvashi's interview began grabbing headlines, Rishabh Pant had posted an Instagram story on the platform in which he shared "mera picha chorho behen". Obviously, his post went viral. Rishabh later deleted the story. Here's what he had written:

It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #jhutkibhilimithotihai (sic).

- Rishabh Pant

4. Urvashi Rautela also took a jibe at Rishabh Pant

Soon after Pant's now-deleted story went viral, Urvashi reacted to it on her Instagram handle saying:

Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho (sic).

- Urvashi Rautela

Here's how netizens are reacting to their cold war:

Urvashi - Mr. RP waited for 12 hours to meet me.

Mr. RP - I don't even wait for 3 balls to settle and smash the bowlers in test.#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/VDUXb7w2BW — Aditya Mohan (@AdityaMohan17_) August 12, 2022

Rishabh pant to Urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/jvJAG8ZMeU — Maddy (@maddygamerz) August 13, 2022

Well, we hope everything gets fine between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant soon. What do you think of their cold war?