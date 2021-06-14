The Family Man 2 has become one of the best web series of 2021, days after its release. And one character that stood out as a favourite is Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, the happy-go-lucky intelligence officer.

Even though Srikant was the lead of the show, it was JK who gave us memorable moments. His heartwarming smile and genuine acting skills made him a household name overnight. The actor admitted that he received several congratulatory calls and messages after the show began streaming.

I didn’t expect it to surpass my expectations and I am feeling very emotional about it. For years I was craving for recognition and I am glad I got it from JK.

- Sharib Hashmi told PTI

The actor, who has been a part of the industry for over 13 years has seen quite a few highs and lows in the industry. His father, ZA Johar was an eminent film journalist, and so Sharib attended quite a few Bollywood parties and mahurats growing up. This gave birth to his fascination with movies and being a 'hero' but his insecurities stood in his way.

The actor recalled in an interview wit PTI that he did not think he had what it took to be in front of the camera, and so he picked writing instead. His first off-screen gig was actually MTV Bakra! But then he hit big with an uncredited role in the award-winning film, Slumdog Millionaire. And since then, there has been no looking back.

He had a small role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, as SRK's best friend and the owner of Samar Kitchen. But it was his big break in Filmistaan, where he played an Indian actor who finds himself in Pakistan, that put him on the map. Since then he has been seen in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Ujda Chaman and Phullu.

He was also a part of Netflix's Pagglait as B.K. Arora, where he had a short but impactful role.

But his roles in web series are worth noting. Sharib has been a part of the most successful web series in the past year or so. This includes his role of Lolark Dubey, a cop in Asur and the man who changes everything by bringing the scam to light, Sharad Bellary in Scam 1992.

But just because he has realised his love for actor doesn't mean he has given up on writing, Sharib co-wrote the film, Ram Singh Charlie, which told the story of a circus act who loses his job.

Sharib has grown tremendously as an actor and we can't wait to watch more of him.