You probably know this 38-year-old actor from her role as the Korean heiress, Yoon Se-ri in the immensely popular K-drama, Crash Landing In You. Son Ye-jin has become a familiar face that we can't stop fawning over.

The actor recently bagged the award for Outstanding Korean Actress at The Seoul Drama Awards 2020 for her performance in Crash Landing On You.

The award doesn't come as a surprise though. Because we took one look at her in the show and fell in love with her brilliant acting, that dazzling smile and that gorgeous skin.

It seems like she was meant to do this. The actor admitted that she always wanted to be a part of the acting industry and even has a degree in film from the Seoul Institute of the Arts. In 2003, she won hearts with her role in the film The Classic, which won an award at the Cannes Film Festival.

And when the Korean Wave was just beginning to rise, we saw her in Summer Scent opposite Song Seung-heon. But after a string of girl-next-door roles, she decided to mix things up. And we saw her play a con-artist in The Art of Seduction, a polyandrous woman in My Wife Got Married and a fierce pirate in the blockbuster film The Pirates.

And don't even get us started on her undeniable chemistry with Jung Hae-in in Something In The Rain where she played an older woman falling in love with her friend's younger brother. Still crying happy-tears after watching that show.

Apart from acting, Son Ye-jin loves food and her Instagram is proof of that. We constantly find ourselves drooling over her posts and bookmarking the places she visits.

Despite the dating rumours that surrounded her and her Crash Landing On Your co-star, Hyun Bin, the two are just great friends and not romantically involved. She brushes away dating theories by saying she's single, "Simply because I’m bad at dating."

The actor will next be seen in the Hollywood film Cross, which also stars Sam Worthington and Lee Sun Gyun. The film, directed by Andrew Niccol will be set in the future, in a multiracial country divided by borders. Son Ye-jin is also rumoured to be a part of the historic K-drama, Cut by the Heart, opposite Kang Ha Neul. We can't wait to see more of this wonderful actor!