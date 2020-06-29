Our favourite revisionist superhero saga from last year, The Boys totally changed our perception towards those justice giving people with superpowers and gave us a refreshing insight into some other possibilities.

Well, now this R-rated TV adaptation will not only be coming back, but is coming back sooner than we think. The show's official page announced how it will premiere the first three episodes of its second season on September 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

The show, however, didn't only announce the date for season 2, but also introduced us to the newest member of The Seven gang - Stormfront.

Twitter welcomed this awesome news with open arms.

Haven’t been as excited since I saw a baby fire lazers out of its eyes — Danny (@TheLordJalapeno) June 26, 2020

Thanks 😁 We love you too — Martin Paskalev (@MartoPaskalev) June 26, 2020

We are ready for this.