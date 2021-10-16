Recently, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of one of his upcoming films, Gorkha, a biopic on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo.

However, now, an ex-Gorkha officer has called out the poster for being factually incorrect.

Veteran officer Maj Manik M Jolly took to Twitter to share that the image of the Khurki used in the poster was incorrect. He spoke from experience, and even shared the photo of a real Khurki.

More on Khukri https://t.co/Rw7WsqfH5S — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 16, 2021

Soon after people responded to this tweet, with some agreeing with Maj. Manik's opinions, and others, defending the poster:

Bollywood does poor research & attention to detail particularly poor. https://t.co/7AZKwaJwwy — ULTRACREPIDARIAN (@thengaai) October 16, 2021

Bollywood is famous for distortion. https://t.co/G4WLb6fZwC — Dr. IVNS Raju (@ivnsraju65) October 16, 2021

Lol,

He is Akshay kumar, not aamir khan https://t.co/HM1tr3CIgc — Kane (@kane_willa) October 16, 2021

I think it's upside down, nothing wrong in it. — Teleported Treepathy// Sanyam Stan (@sharbatt12) October 16, 2021

Why you're showing only the close up poster, show this poster where the Khukri is well displayed @Manik_M_Jolly pic.twitter.com/O1DYkBP2Vu — Lampard (@Ritesh_Dreams) October 16, 2021

This is not the first time that Bollywood has got specific details wrong about different Army regiments. While it's great that Bollywood wants to pay tribute to our war heroes, a little factual accuracy can go a long way in ensuring the authenticity of storytelling.