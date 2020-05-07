Computer Generated Imagery, or CGI is something that every film is using these days. Thanks to technology we can do this and create some very 'natural fake images'.





But there are also some very bizarre instances of CGI, like:

01. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi

That fake buffalo thing, if you remember. We guess nobody told them that CGI nahi hota aisa.

02. Rustom

The movie was released in 2016. Going by the year of release and technological developments they could have done a lot better than this plane which looks like a cardboard cutout.

03. Half Girlfriend

And zero interments in CGI we guess? Digital Bill Gates was too nakli to handle

04. Jaani Dushman

We do not want to rant about the movie, cause it's a flawless masterpiece. But one thing we are sure that the makers were CGI ke dushman

05. Krissh 3

Fans were expecting a lot more from Krissh 3 than it delivered. For instance, see this scene and decide yourself.

06. Mohenjo Daro

The croc scene was supposed to be scary, but we chuckled.

07. Rudraksh

Computerised Himalayas and other scenes gave the movie a comic tone

08. Creature 3D

We are confused if this was horror or humour!

09. Aabra Ka Dabra

The CGI was not the only worst part, some people call it Harry Potter ki sasti copy.

10. Ra.One

Not only were the songs copied but the CGI was bad too.