Many Bollywood stars constantly have to gain and lose weight according to their role requirements. And, while all actors have to follow strict diet plans and exercise regularly, some also resort to extreme measures.

Dr. Bhargava, a nutritionist and the co-founder of Food Darzee has revealed some interesting facts about how celebrities manage to gain and lose weight in just a matter of a few weeks.

For those who don't know, Dr. Bhargava has worked with stars like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many more. And, in this video by Brut India, he briefly discusses Bollywood's darkest diets.

Here are some extreme diets and supplements some celebrities undergo to gain the desired weight and look for certain roles.

1. Laxatives

Laxatives increase the bowel movements and speeds up the process of weight loss but, its long-term use has many dangerous side-effects like dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and possibly even dependence. It can also cause kidney failure and liver damage.

2. Growth hormones

Growth hormones aide in reducing total body fat, especially around the belly. Growth hormones are injected into the body for anti-ageing benefits but it also makes your muscles look larger than they what they actually are. However, it can lead to muscle aches, joint discomfort, headaches and swelling of the hands and feet.

3. Steroids

Some celebrities also resort to taking steroids to increase make their muscles look larger. Steroids are basically a man-made version of chemicals that are injected into the body. Though, long-term and improper use of this drug can lead to permanent health problems such as kidney failure, liver damage, tumors, enlarged heart, high blood pressure and also increase the risk of a heart attack.

4. Thyroxine

Thyroxine is a hormone that is produced by the thyroid gland and it aides in increasing the metabolic rate. Some celebrities either inject thyroxine or have pills in order to achieve a lean body. Though, it can lead to headache, sleep problems (insomnia), nervousness, irritability, fever, hot flashes, sweating, pounding heartbeats or fluttering in your chest.

5. Fat burners

Fat burners burn fat by increasing your fat metabolism. It decreases the fat absorption and increases weight loss and fat oxidation during exercise. But, it can also be dangerous. It can lead to high blood pressure, strokes, seizures, and in some cases death.

6. Diuretics

Diuretics or water pills is yet another popular supplement that celebrities take in order to lose weight. It helps in reducing salt and water in your body. Though, excessive use of it can lead to dehydration, increased cholesterol, kidney failure and irregular heartbeat.

7. Enemas

Some stars also undergo enema for losing weight. An enema involves inserting liquid or gas into the rectum and it is used for many reasons including detoxification and even weight loss. However, undergoing the process of enema frequently can lead to poor health outcomes. It can harm the muscles in your intestine, lead to water intoxication and also cause muscle spasm and swelling in the brain.

According to celebrity trainer Mickey Mehta, long term use of such extreme diets and supplements like steroids can lead to suppression of fertility hormones, lowered sex drive, poor bone density and can also damage vital organs.